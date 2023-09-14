Automatic Coating, Ltd. to open in Suffolk, create 50 jobs

SUFFOLK, Va. — A big win for Suffolk. That's how the city's economic development director, Nic Langford, describes the city's latest development announcement that a new company is opening up there.

Governor Glen Youngkin's office made the announcement Sept. 14, saying the development is expected to create 50 jobs.

Toronto-based Automatic Coating, Ltd. is coming to Suffolk to support the maritime industry in Virginia’s Tidewater region.

“We do a lot of coating water-tight doors, hatches, scuttles, including louvers that they’re currently doing in Toronto. We’re just going to bring a local footprint here," Automatic Coating, Ltd. Operation Manager Gary Evans said.

The company will be located in a 30,000 sq. ft. building at 1013 Obici Industrial Blvd.

Virginia was one of multiple states the company considered for a possible location.

“Virginia was a great partner," Automatic Coating, Ltd. USA CEO Jocelyn Bamford explained. "They worked with us to make sure that we had access to various programs, to make sure we have good relationships with colleges and universities to attract and maintain good employees, and they provided a very welcoming environment. It was somewhere we thought we could build and grow our company."

Langford said advanced manufacturing is one of the city’s target industries.

“We’re really trying to sort of diversify our industry mix," said Langford.

He’s hopeful bringing in Automatic Coating, Ltd. will help attract other advanced manufacturing companies.

“This company, they interact, they interface, with a lot of different other companies and industries," Langford said.

As for concerns about additional development in Suffolk, an area that is already seeing rapid growth, Langford says he doesn’t see this growth being a big problem.

As of Sept. 14, phase one of the operation is expected to be up and running by the end of 2023. Phase two, which includes the company’s larger machines, is expected to be up and running in fiscal year 2024.