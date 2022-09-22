Suffolk City Council approves rezoning ordinance that clears way for warehouse development

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk City Council has voted to approve a rezoning ordinance, which clears the way for the Port 460 development.

On Wednesday, the city council approved the controversial rezoning ordinance in a 5-3 vote. This now clears the way for the Port 460 Logistics Center.

A Maryland-based developer, called Matan Companies, wants to turn more than 500 acres of farmland into a development with ten warehouse buildings in the area around Pitchkettle Road and Pruden Boulevard, or Route 460.

The project is called the Port 460 Logistics Center.

In order to do it, the land needed to be rezoned.

The project has brought up strong opinions with some stating the city does not need it, while other believe it's good money for Suffolk.

The developer's director of development said the project is forecasted to create about 9,000 long-term jobs.