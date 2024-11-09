Watch Now
Boater injured in crash near Bennett's Creek: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk medics say a person was thrown from a boat early Saturday after the vessel collided with an object in the Nansemond River. Two others aboard were not injured.

According to a Facebook post from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, around 1:20 a.m., three boaters were on a 19-foot Carolina skiff in the water off Riverside Drive when the boat struck an "object in the water."

One of the boaters was thrown into the water as a result of the impact, but medics say the two others aboard were able to pull them back onto the boat.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue then pulled the damaged boat to Decoy's in Bennett's Creek.

Firefighters say one person was moderately injured and taken to the hospital and that two others refused transportation.

