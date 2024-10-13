Fire forces 6 from home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Firefighters in Suffolk say six were forced out after a fire broke out at a home late Saturday night.

According to a release, firefighters were called to N. 9th Street just east of the city's downtown a little before 11 p.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Heavy smoke coming from a Suffolk home on fire the night of October 12, 2024.

Crews arrived to a find a home on fire with heavy smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters say it took around 20 minutes to get the flames under control, but heavy fire and smoke damage had already been done to the home.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says four adults and two children are now displaced and receiving help from the American Red Cross.

A neighboring home was also damaged by the heat due to close proximity, firefighters say.

Fire Marshals are now looking into the cause of the flames.