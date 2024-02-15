'He's been through hell:' Suffolk boy gets trip to Disney after dad gives him a kidney

SUFFOLK, Va. — More than 1,900 kids are waiting for organ transplants right now, according to Donate Life America. About 25% of them are under the age of 5.

Joshua Buchheit enjoys swimming and spending time with his three older brothers. His personality is one-of-a-kind.

But it hasn't always been easy for Joshua, even before birth.

"He had no amniotic fluid surrounding him," said Jennifer, his mother. "Your amniotic fluid is really influential in developing your lung function and your breathing abilities."

His family prepared for the worst.

"We actually signed an organ donation paper, saying that if he didn't survive that he would donate his organs," his mom said.

After spending a lengthy amount of time at Boston Children's Hospital, Jennifer gave birth to Joshua at just 38 weeks. At 18 weeks old, he had to undergo surgery for a kidney transplant.

A donor was close by.

"I had a feeling it was going to be me," said Joshua's dad, Ryan.

That's right, Joshua's dad gave him a kidney—a perfect match.

The father and son have recovered well since then.

Hampton One dead after shooting at Wingstop on Coliseum Crossing: Hampton police Sammi Bilitz

On Wednesday, there was a big surprise! Chartway Promise Foundation and the Make-a-Wish Foundation teamed up to throw Joshua and his family an ice cream party.

But, wait. There's more.

Joshua learned he and his family will be getting a free trip to Disney in Florida in just two weeks.

It's a sign of hope for a family that's been through so much.