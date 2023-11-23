More than 1000 people fill 994 trash bags in Great Suffolk Cleanup

SUFFOLK, Va. — Volunteers filled 994 bags with trash and removed 388 tires in the Great Suffolk Cleanup over the weekend.

From Nov. 17-19, more than a thousand people from all seven boroughs in Suffolk came together to clean the city, according to the Suffolk. Keep Suffolk Beautiful motivated the volunteers to choose a location in the city and clean up litter, all equipped with litter grabbers, safety vests, bags and gloves.

The City Manager Albert "Al" Moor, let Suffolk City Employees participate in the cleanup, according to the city. Over 450 city staff members joined volunteers from the Dart Warehouse, Target Distribution Center, the COVE Veterinarian and Animal Hospital, Bon Secours, Nansemond Brewing Station, local schools, sororities and civic leagues to clean up Suffolk.

Participants reported the cleanup results to Public Works who took the trash through the Refuse division, according to Suffolk. A satellite dish, passport, lawn mower and kiddie pool were all discovered during the clean-up.

There was another Great Suffolk Cleanup earlier this year in March.

To get information about the next cleanup sign up here.