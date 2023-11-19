Watch Now
Nearly 60 vendors to make up downtown Suffolk market for Small Business Saturday

Suffolk
Posted at 8:14 AM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 08:14:47-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Downtown Suffolk will transform into a holiday marketplace for Small Business Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, nearly 60 local small businesses will sell artisanal crafts, handmade jewelry and delectable treats, according to a release from the city. There will also be pictures with Santa.

The city says that Small Business Saturday is an annual celebration that encourages people to shop locally and emphasizs the importance of community growth and vitality.

The event is in the Suffolk Downtown Business District and is free and open to the pubic, according to the city. It is family friendly and visitors are encouraged to shop, explore and connect with local businesses.

