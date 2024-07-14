No injuries as two-story home in Suffolk goes up in flames

SUFFOLK, Va. - Firefighters in Suffolk took around an hour to extinguish flames at a two-story home outside the city's downtown early Sunday morning.

They were called to the home on Hollywood Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Prior to the crews' arrival, firefighters say two adults and a child were able to escape the home safely. According to a release, the fire broke out in the back of the home and eventually spread to the attic.

The three people who escaped the home are now displaced.

Fire marshals are investigating to find out what sparked the flames.