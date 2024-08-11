Suffolk Emergency crews help stranded drivers impacted by fallen tree on Rt. 58

SUFFOLK, Va — Even though Debby is on its way out, the storm has left its mark.

In Suffolk, a car traveling on Rt. 58 was crushed by a large tree that was knocked down by the storm.

The Chief of Suffolk Fire and Rescue told News 3 that it was a team effort to rescue those people.

Police, firefighters, and regular people all stepped up to help.

On Thursday afternoon, two cars were hit. One vehicle was crushed under the tree, trapping two people inside.

Chief Michael Barakey with Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that help came from an unexpected group.

"Some passer-byers or bystanders had assisted them out of the vehicle and they were standing on the side of the road when ladder six arrived," explained Chief Barakey.

Barakey says crews were met with another obstacle after they got there.

"We had this problem where this large tree was blocking 58 westbound, which is a very very busy highway," said Barakey. "At that point the medics were taking care of the patients and they started taking the tree and just systematically removing the tree from route 58,"

It took over an hour to remove the tree and open the road, the chief calls it "A team effort."

"All the firefighters were working saws, public workers came up and had a front loader, the wrecker services came up to get the two vehicles that were involved off," explained Barakey. "We worked systematically and hand and hand and all of 58 was open within an hour and 20 minutes,"

Chief Barakey says the two people inside the car received minor injuries but didn't wish to go to the hospital.