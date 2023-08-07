Suffolk school board discussing model policies impacting LGBTQ+ students

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk School Board is reviewing its policies for LGBTQ+ students.

The board met Monday to discuss the recently released model policies from the Virginia Department of Education. It requires parental notification and permission for counseling services "pertaining to gender." It also states students shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex.

Suffolk school officials said the model policies ignore student's rights, and there's a meeting next month for discussion.

