Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Suffolk school board discussing model policies impacting LGBTQ+ students

Suffolk School Board meeting 8.7.2023
Posted at 6:54 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 18:58:54-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk School Board is reviewing its policies for LGBTQ+ students.

The board met Monday to discuss the recently released model policies from the Virginia Department of Education. It requires parental notification and permission for counseling services "pertaining to gender." It also states students shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex.

classroom

News

Virginia Dept. of Ed. releases new model policies impacting LGBTQ+ students

Leondra Head
5:57 PM, Jul 18, 2023

Suffolk school officials said the model policies ignore student's rights, and there's a meeting next month for discussion.

News 3's Leondra Head is covering this story and will update this story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV