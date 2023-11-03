Suffolk to host recycling drive where people can drop off unwanted appliances, tires & more

SUFFOLK, Va. — Do you have any household items lying around that you’ve been meaning to get rid of? Now’s your chance: Suffolk is hosting a recycling drive where you can drop off numerous items for disposal.
The group Keep Suffolk Beautiful says at the event, residents can drop off tires, shred documents, get rid of unwanted propane tanks, and more.
A list of items that will be accepted for disposal or recycling is as follows, according to the group:
- Electronics (No tube TVs or TVs larger than 42 inches)
- Tires (Without rims, no larger than 22 inches)
- Documents for shredding (Up to three grocery bags of documents)
- Gently used clothing
- Wares
- Batteries
- Plastic bottles and jugs #1 & #2
- Cardboard, paper and magazines
- Plastic bags
- Large appliances
- Glass containers
SPSA Waste Solutions will also be on-site to collect household hazardous waste* to include:
- Oil
- Gasoline
- Cleaners
- Propane tanks
- Paint
- Pesticides
- CFL lightbulbs and more
*The disposal of such items is limited to either 75 pounds or five liquid gallons. Suffolk residents must provide proof of residency.
Lion’s Club will be collecting:
- Eyeglasses
- Hearing aids
Boy Scouts will also be on-site to collect U.S. flags in need of being properly decommissioned.
Food and toiletry items are welcome to be donated to the Suffolk Christian Fellowship Center.
This event is happening Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nansemond River High School, 3301 Nansemond Parkway.
For more information, click here, call 757-514-7604 or email ksb@suffolkva.us.