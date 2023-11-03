Suffolk to host recycling drive where people can drop off unwanted appliances, tires & more

SUFFOLK, Va. — Do you have any household items lying around that you’ve been meaning to get rid of? Now’s your chance: Suffolk is hosting a recycling drive where you can drop off numerous items for disposal.

The group Keep Suffolk Beautiful says at the event, residents can drop off tires, shred documents, get rid of unwanted propane tanks, and more.

A list of items that will be accepted for disposal or recycling is as follows, according to the group:



Electronics (No tube TVs or TVs larger than 42 inches)

Tires (Without rims, no larger than 22 inches)

Documents for shredding (Up to three grocery bags of documents)

Gently used clothing

Wares

Batteries

Plastic bottles and jugs #1 & #2

Cardboard, paper and magazines

Plastic bags

Large appliances

Glass containers

SPSA Waste Solutions will also be on-site to collect household hazardous waste* to include:

Oil

Gasoline

Cleaners

Propane tanks

Paint

Pesticides

CFL lightbulbs and more

*The disposal of such items is limited to either 75 pounds or five liquid gallons. Suffolk residents must provide proof of residency.

Lion’s Club will be collecting:



Eyeglasses

Hearing aids

Boy Scouts will also be on-site to collect U.S. flags in need of being properly decommissioned.

Food and toiletry items are welcome to be donated to the Suffolk Christian Fellowship Center.

This event is happening Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nansemond River High School, 3301 Nansemond Parkway.

For more information, click here, call 757-514-7604 or email ksb@suffolkva.us.