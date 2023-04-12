Here's how you can recycle your old electronics for free in Hampton Roads

SUFFOLK, Va. — Birthdays, retirements, and holidays are the perfect excuse to give, and get, the newest technology.

What happens, though, when the items break, or the tech companies come out with something new two weeks later?

You may feel tempted to throw it away, but that can be dangerous for several reasons. Instead, consider finding an organization that will collect, recycle, and dispose of them for free.

“People can come by and drop off all of their electronics that they're no longer using,” said Tressa Preston.

Preston is with the Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA), a waste management organization that serves Hampton Roads and surrounding towns.

In addition to collecting household hazardous waste and residential waste, SPSA also takes electronic waste, or "e-waste," in any condition.

E-waste includes, but is not limited to:



Printers

Fax machines

Clock radios

Tablets

Cell phones

Monitors

Medical devices

"We pretty much take any kind of electronic with a cord and we will make sure that that is disposed of properly,” said Preston. "It won't wind up in the landfill and it'll get recycled for precious metals and plastics."

It’s a free service for all residents within the SPSA service region, Preston said. Residents can bring up to five items at a time, 12 times throughout the year.

"We're all in this together and we're working for the same goal," said Katie Cullipher, a Team Leader at askHRgreen.org.

Cullipher said the organization’s mission is to advocate for a greener, cleaner Hampton Roads.

"There are some harmful materials, hazardous materials in some of these devices: mercury, lead, those types of things that we don't want to get out into the environment,” she said. “I don't think people realize the harm that can come from this, but also the opportunity, because these devices have materials still left in them that could have a useful life."

Cullipher also suggests using manufacturer’s trading programs, donating items, or finding e-cycling vendors.

Preston said since January, SPSA has collected e-waste from more than 130 people, and they hope that’s just the start.