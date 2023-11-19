The Suffolk Earth and Arts festival returns to downtown in April

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival is on April 20 2024.

The event, organized by Keep Suffolk Beautiful and the Suffolk Art League, will be hosted on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a recent release from the city.

The city says that the day will be filled with creativity, culture and community spirit because the festival displays the "rich tapestry of talent and creativity the area offers."

The Suffolk Earth and Arts festival celebrates regional talent, environmental stewardship and the arts by blending artists, crafters, musicians, farmers and other makers in one place in the heart of Suffolk, according to the city.

Organizers say that any potential vendor at the festival must create all art and wares themselves, according to the city. The Early Bird Special for vendor applications is open now through Jan 12, 2024: vendors can get a 12 foot by 12 foot space for $85. After Jan. 12 the price raises for applicants: $125 per space.

The city says that non-profit vendors are admitted for free and chosen on case-by-case basis.

To apply to be a vendor click here.