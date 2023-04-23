Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival makes return since pandemic

SUFFOLK, Va. — In honor of Earth Day, Keep Suffolk Beautiful and Suffolk Art League hosted the annual Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival.

Over 70 vendors and master plant builders were present to encourage the community to keep our earth clean.

Families were able to enjoy plants, food and activities for kids.

Local artists performed live music and there were even dance performances.

Commissioner for Keep Suffolk Beautiful Audrey Dennis says seeing the community of Suffolk come together is a sight to see.

"I think the support we've had in the community, through the number of applications from vendors and everyone here enjoying the event," said Dennis.

The event had over 2,000 people in attendance and hopes to add more vendors and fun next year.