Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Two in hospital for smoke inhalation following Suffolk house fire

Whaleyville Blvd 1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SUFFOLK, Va. - Firefighters in Suffolk say two people and five dogs escaped a house fire on Whaleyville Boulevard Friday night.

According to a release from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the call for a fire came in around 10:13 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to the home a few minutes later to find the fire already out, but moderate smoke inside. Crews say two people and five dogs inside the home had gotten out by the time they arrived.

The two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and are considered stable.

Fire marshals are now investigating the cause.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search