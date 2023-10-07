Visit the reptile show at the Suffolk Peanut Festival

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Friday at the Suffolk Peanut Festival, News 3 reporter Ellen Ice met some new, scaly friends.
The reptile show is happening all weekend at the Suffolk Peanut Festival. There you can meet a blue tongued skink and a green Burmese Python.
The festival also has nearly 30 amusement rides, live music and even a peanut butter sculpting contest.
The Suffolk Peanut Festival is happening through Oct. 8.