Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Visit the reptile show at the Suffolk Peanut Festival

Visit the reptile show at the Suffolk Peanut Festival
News 3
Visit the reptile show at the Suffolk Peanut Festival
Posted at 8:38 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 20:53:36-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Friday at the Suffolk Peanut Festival, News 3 reporter Ellen Ice met some new, scaly friends.

The reptile show is happening all weekend at the Suffolk Peanut Festival. There you can meet a blue tongued skink and a green Burmese Python.

Visit the reptile show at the Suffolk Peanut Festival

The festival also has nearly 30 amusement rides, live music and even a peanut butter sculpting contest.

peanut fest suffolk rides.jpg

News

Suffolk Peanut Festival begins; how food and rides are inspected

Angela Bohon
6:38 PM, Oct 05, 2023

The Suffolk Peanut Festival is happening through Oct. 8.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV