Suffolk Peanut Festival begins; how food and rides are inspected

SUFFOLK, Va. — The 45th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival is being held Oct. 5 through 8, and this year is Mardi Gras themed.

The event, held at the Suffolk Executive Airport, has many types of carnival festivities packed into four days.

Among a lineup of entertainment, organizers say there are 28 amusement rides and 20 carnival games.

Joel Cadwell is not only a former festival commissioner, but he is in the carnival business. He says he's been involved with the Suffolk Peanut Festival for 33 years.

Cadwell said there’s a little something for everyone, and he told News 3 there are safety protocols in place.

“This equipment has to be looked at by certified amusement device inspectors every time it’s moved,” explained Cadwell. “If it’s moved 10 feet – if we were to take a ride down to move it to another location for some reason - it would have to be reinspected, so safety is the utmost with the carnival industry.”

Cadwell said that in addition to the inspectors, the ride supervisors are experienced.

“They’re looking at it from the ground up,” he added. “The inspectors are looking at the foundations, all the pens, the bolts - all the components involved in getting these rides up.”

The Virginia Department of Health was also at the festival grounds on Thursday, opening day.

“We’re making sure that all the funnel cakes and turkey legs and everything in their booths are clean and sanitary with good temperatures, good public health and safety so that everybody can have a fun and safe peanut fest,” said Dianne Perry, Environmental Health Technical Specialist with VDH.

The Suffolk Peanut Festival runs from Thursday at 4pm to Sunday at 7pm.

For details on the entertainment lineup and schedule, click here.