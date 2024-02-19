Virginia Beach, Norfolk in top 10 hardest working cities in US

WalletHub has ranked Norfolk and Virginia Beach in the top 10 hardest working cities in the US for 2024, with Chesapeake coming in the top 20.

WalletHub says they compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics, with data sets ranging from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs.

Virginia Beach ranked the highest between the three Hampton Roads cities, coming in the top five at number four.

Norfolk followed shortly after coming in at number six, and Chesapeake at number 16.

"Hard work is one of the main reasons why America has become so successful, but it can also lead to negative consequences if it crosses into overwork territory," said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. "In other words, even though people in the hardest-working cities are the backbone of our economy, they shouldn't forget to take the occasional break for their mental and physical health."

WalletHub says the average worker in the US puts in 1,811 hours per year, which is 204 hours more than the average in Japan, 279 hours more than the U.K. and 470 hours more than Germany.