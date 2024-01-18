6 units impacted after fire at Waterfront Apartments: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six units have been impacted by a fire in the 1400 block of Dory Drive at Waterfront Apartments, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

First crews arrived just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday to find heavy smoke and flames seen from the second and third floors of a three-story apartment.

Firefighters say the fire spread quickly up through the attic.

The fire was called under control at 6:22 p.m., and marked out just before 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported to residents, pets or firefighters.

The fire department says the number of people displaced is still pending, but six units have been impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Red Cross has been contacted to help those who may need it.

