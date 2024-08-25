Ahead of memorial, community celebrates life of VB firefighter Matthew Gallina

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Saturday evening was filled with laughter and tears for those who knew Virginia Beach master firefighter Matthew Gallina.

"He was a good fireman, a knowledgeable guy, and an important part of my career and the department," said one friend.

But they wanted more time with him.

"I wish the road was longer for him," added Aaron Savell, who worked with and was a close friend of Gallina.

Those who knew him described Gallina as a loyal friend, father, husband and servant to the community.

"Loyal was his number one trait. If you were on the team, you were on the team," said Savell.

Gallina died Wednesday from occupational cancer.

"And right now we're dealing with the aftermath and I would rather be dealing with prevention," said Gallina's wife Michelle Gallina.

She said she's feeling a wave of emotions. Her husband was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer last year, but she wishes they knew sooner. Gallina's more than 20 years as a firefighter meant constant risk of exposure to cancer-causing elements.

"In order to save the lives of these firefighters there needs to be early detection," said Michelle Gallina.

She's spoken to News 3 beforeon the importance of cancer screenings.

Although Gallina is missed she, and the rest of the community, want to make sure he won't be forgotten.

"He was amazing and he was just a really, really good guy. I think the show of everybody here makes that known," said Michelle Gallina.

Gallina's memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 26 at Norfolk's Harbor Park Stadium at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Virginia Beach Fire Foundation.