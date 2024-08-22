Watch Now
Virginia beach firefighter dies of esophageal cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Master firefighter Matthew Gallina passed away earlier Wednesday afternoon, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

News 3 reported back in January that Gallina was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. However, the VBFD mentioned that his passing was due to a sort ofoccupational cancer.

Gallina was presumed to have cancer after taking the Galleri Test, a state of the art, early detection, blood test in 2023.

Gallina was a husband and father of three upon his passsing, says the VBFD.

