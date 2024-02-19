American Legion Princess Anne Post 113 honors VB first responders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Every year the American Legion in Virginia Beach recognizes first responders from the city for their service and everyday sacrifice.

On Sunday afternoon, the American Legion Post 113 Princess Anne hosted a special ceremony honoring four people. Honors and titles of Firefighter, Deputy, Police Officer and EMT of the year were given out during the ceremony.

Master Deputy Joseph McBride was one of the guests of honor receiving an award. He says he's proud to put on his uniform every day.

"I love it. I have a twelve-year-old at home it puts a smile on his face knowing I'm doing something good," said McBride with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. "It's a great honor and I wouldn't change it for the world,"

The American Legion Post 113 in Virginia Beach also works with veterans in the community, providing them with food and housing.