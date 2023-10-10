Community solidarity gathering to be held in Virginia Beach in support of Israel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Families across Hampton Roads will attend a community gathering Tuesday to show support for Israel.

Attorney General Jason Miyares will speak at the Solidarity Gathering for Israel in Virginia Beach and stand with members of Virginia’s Jewish community following Saturday's terrorist attack against Israel.

WATCH: Hampton Roads woman with family in Israel reacts to Hamas attack

'We have never seen anything like this:' Hampton Roads woman with family in Israel reacts to Hamas attack

The community gathering will be at 8:30 a.m. at the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater Campus.

Elected officials, state leaders, and religious leaders will be there to show support.

News Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs provides aid to Middle East following Hamas attacks Jay Greene

Stay with News 3 for updates.