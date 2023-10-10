Watch Now
Community solidarity gathering to be held in Virginia Beach in support of Israel

Posted at 7:05 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 07:05:26-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Families across Hampton Roads will attend a community gathering Tuesday to show support for Israel.

Attorney General Jason Miyares will speak at the Solidarity Gathering for Israel in Virginia Beach and stand with members of Virginia’s Jewish community following Saturday's terrorist attack against Israel.

The community gathering will be at 8:30 a.m. at the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater Campus.

Elected officials, state leaders, and religious leaders will be there to show support.

