Crowds head to Virginia Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

Danielle Saitta News 3
Posted at 11:43 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 23:43:37-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Crowds of people spent their day at the beach, some say they ventured to Hampton Roads for special occasions this Memorial Day weekend.

Whether on the sand or walking on the boardwalk, dozens of guests made their way to the oceanfront on Saturday.

Aside from the holiday some of the tourists told us they were there for special events and special occasions.

One guest told News 3 he was in town for a wrestling tournament he was competing in.

Lucinda Wilson says she was celebrating a birthday, but the real milestone for her was experiencing the beach for the first time in her life.

"Seeing a beach a real beach I've never done that I've always put work before anything and I think this is my first birthday in eight years taking off and it's exciting I've never even been to a beach," said Wilson.

