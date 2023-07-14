'Gear burned up:' A closer look at VBFD's reponse to T-Shirt Factory fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Virginia Beach fire investigators are still trying to figure out what started a blaze that destroyed three businesses at the Oceanfront this week.

It took several hours for more than 75 firefighters to put out a fire at the building house The T-Shirt Factory, King of the Sea Restaurant and Maple Tree Pancake House on Tuesday.

The fire's origin is still unknown, as well, but investigators believe it was accidental.

Virginia Beach Assistant Fire Marshall and Fire Captain Jim Ingledue said there were some roofers doing repair work about an hour before the fire started. But he says investigators don't believe that's what started the blaze.

"We’re confident enough to say that we believe it was an accidental fire and that it was not intentionally set," he said. "We can’t really give a pinpoint location yet," Ingledue said.

Fire officials said the first 9-11 call stated there was smoke coming from the vent of the T-Shirt Factory.

Assistant Fire Chief Jack Crandell said crews worked tirelessly to put out the massive fire—more than 5 hours.

"To go to 3-alarms, that’s not typical. We don’t get a lot of fires that go to that level," Crandell said. "This one here, we definitely needed the people because everyone was tired. They were wearing breathing apparatus for 3 hours. That really is taxing on firefighters and wearing 75 pounds of gear."

Crandell said the conditions were so intense and harsh that crews had to back out immediately.

"Literally, their firefighter gear was burned up on their backs," Crandell said.

Chris Dycus was one of the first captains to get on the scene.

"Our primary concern initially was just the T-Shirt Factory because that’s where the bulk of the fire appeared to be," Dycus said. "It eventually made its way in the void space and through both restaurants."

Captain Ingledue said the roofers left about 30 minutes before the fire was reported.

"The work they were doing gives us no reason to think that would have sparked the fire," Ingledue said.

One firefighter went to the hospital with minor injuries but is now back on duty, according to officials.