Georgia man pleads guilty to threatening Virginia Beach Walmarts after 2022 Chesapeake store shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty Monday to threatening Virginia Beach Walmart stores just days after a gunman shot and killed eight people in Chesapeake, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to court documents, on Nov. 25, 2022, DeAndre Tamir Murphy, 30, of Atlanta, called two Walmart Stores in Virginia Beach claiming to have gunmen prepared to enter the stores on Black Friday.

The court documents go on to claim that Murphy demanded $20,000 from the stores or his gunman would enter the stores and "start shooting people."

Investigators said they traced these calls back to Murphy in Atlanta.

Murphy will face sentencing on Sept. 27, according to the District Attorney.

He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison, although the District Attorney said that actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum.