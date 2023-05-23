Groundbreaking on Kemps River Crossing project could be at least 2 years away

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A major redevelopment project in Virginia Beach could be at least two years away from breaking ground.

Virginia Beach City Councilmember Rocky Holcomb updated the public about the Kemps River Crossing Project Monday night.

The shopping center is located off Kempsville Road and Indian River Road.

Kemps River Crossing redevelopment project is raising eyebrows

He said the plans include demolishing the existing shopping center and replacing it with five new buildings, including more than 300 apartments.

"I feel like the will of the people will be done," Holcomb said. "I want to hear from the people to see where they stand because they certainly live in the neighborhoods and have to deal with the density and the traffic so I certainly like to hear from the people."