Redevelopment of Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center raises concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Plans are in the works to rezone and redevelop the Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center, and the proposal is getting pushback from some Virginia Beach residents.

The shopping center is located off Kempsville Road and Indian River Road.

According to plans published through the City’s Planning Commission, approximately half of the existing shopping center will be demolished and replaced with five new buildings, including four apartment buildings that will house 322 market-rate multi-family dwelling units and a community clubhouse with an outdoor swimming pool.

An online petition asking the City to delay the development is getting quite a few signatures. It talks about how Virginia Beach should do more traffic studies and how the intersection already creates a backup at peak hours.

According to plans, “No changes to the existing access points from Kempsriver Road and Fordham Drive are proposed.”

At a meeting Wednesday afternoon at City Hall, a representative for the developer addressed the planning committee. Approximately 100 people attended that meeting and multiple residents voiced their concerns about not only traffic but also flood potential and the potential for overwhelming nearby schools.

Before the end of the meeting, the committee approved the project to move forward. It's expected to go to City Council on January 17.