Gun shops weigh next steps after judge blocks Virginia assault weapons law

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A temporary injunction blocking enforcement of Virginia's new assault weapons law has left some gun shop owners uncertain about how to proceed ahead of the law's scheduled July 1 effective date.

Attorney Tim Anderson, owner of Defensive Tactics of Virginia near the Virginia Beach Courthouse, said his store will not sell firearms classified as assault weapons or large-capacity magazines holding more than 15 rounds after the end of this month unless a court issues a statewide injunction.

"We are not going to sell anything that is considered an assault weapon after July 1 until a court has put an injunction statewide," Anderson said.

John Hood

On Thursday, a judge in Lancaster County granted a temporary injunction preventing Virginia State Police from enforcing the law. However, Anderson said the ruling does not prevent local law enforcement agencies from enforcing it.

He said Virginia State Police are the primary enforcement agency for gun dealers, but local law enforcement agencies could still take action under the law.

Because of that uncertainty, Anderson said his business will continue operating as though the law remains in effect.

"Nobody should be in this position, but this is exactly the confusion that was intended by these law changes," Anderson said. "They want us to not understand what to do and what not to do, and then people are going to get too close to the line and touch the third rail, and you're going to see governments coming in and prosecuting them."

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Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the Commonwealth plans to appeal the injunction.

Gun violence is the key driver of violent crime in this Commonwealth and nation, Jones said in a statement. He went on to say this ruling is disappointing and puts our communities at risk.

Bilal Muhammad, whose son was a victim of gun violence, said he supports the attorney general's efforts to keep the law in place.

"It should be banned," Muhammad said. "We are trying to live a safe, peaceful life, and this accumulation of weapons and assault weapons is only going to bring about more violence."

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Anderson said gun rights advocates are now watching another lawsuit in Washington County that could result in a statewide injunction preventing all law enforcement agencies from enforcing the new law.

However, he noted that a similar request for a statewide injunction was denied last week in Spotsylvania County.

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