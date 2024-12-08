Happening Sunday: Toy drive in Virginia Beach benefits children and shelter pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two local organizations will soon have toys to give to children and pets this holiday season, thanks to the Santa Paws Toy Drive held at Pups and Pints.

Pet owners and even non-pet owners are expected to come by the London Bridge Road business to get pictures with Santa and the Grinch while also donating a new toy for either a child, a shelter pet, or both.

The Armed Services YMCA and the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center will distribute the toys.

If you’d like to participate, it’s happening Sunday, December 8 from 1-4p at 2413 London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach.