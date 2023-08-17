'Holding folks accountable:' VB Citizen Review Board discusses complaint process

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Virginia Beach is the first city in Hampton Roads to launch an Independent Citizens Review Board. It investigates citizen complaints against law enforcement.

"If something happens regarding police incidents, if someone dies or a police issue, there is an independent board to review what’s happened and make decisions," Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten said.

The Independent Citizens Review Board met Wednesday to discuss the process of reviewing complaints.

Councilwoman Wooten said the board was announced in 2021 when the city council voted to establish a Citizen Review Board to investigate complaints against police and police misconduct.

The decision to form the board came after Donovon Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer at the Oceanfront in March 2021.

"Holding folks accountable when these things happen," Councilwoman Wooten said.

The board consists of 11 members who applied and were selected by the city council.

A citizen must first submit a complaint to Virginia Beach Police Internal Affairs and police will do an investigation. If the citizen is not pleased with the police department's investigation, then the citizen can submit a complaint to the Independent Citizen Review Board to review.

Thomas Lewis, the chairman of the board, said the board would then schedule a hearing. Then there would be a vote to either support or disagree with police findings.

"We can always make recommendations in regards to policy or if there needs to be policy change. But ultimately the investigation is left up to the internal affairs department," Lewis said.

The board said it wants to provide transparency, and all their meetings will be open to the public.