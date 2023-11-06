Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Virginia Beach Amphitheater in 2024; tickets go on sale this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish is making a stop in Virginia Beach during its Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.

The group, which includes Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, is making 43 stops across the country for its upcoming tour.

It’s the first time the group will tour since 2019. They’ll be joined by Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

In a press release announcing the tour, the group reflected on their success: they went from performing at college bars during the onset of the group’s formation to selling more than 25 million albums.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour buses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” said Mark Bryan. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour’s Virginia Beach show is on Sept. 14, 2024. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m., available here. Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers will have presale access starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at noon.