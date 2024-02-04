Meet the new community ambassador of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Saturday, hundreds of people took a plunge into the ocean. This year's Polar Plunge brought in 1.62 million dollars for the Special Olympics.

Before participants braved the cold, a special honor was given to a Special Olympian by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Travis Thereault has Down syndrome and competes each year in Special Olympics. He says the event helps community members with special needs come out of their shells and feel included.

"I first decided to be part of the Special Olympics I'm out in the community, making new friends and I just love being with people I care about," said Thereault.

Before hundreds of people took a dip in the Atlantic for this year's polar plunge, Thereault took an oath to help make a difference.

A new title of community ambassador was created by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office for Thereault.

Throughout most of his life, Travis has been a face in the community, from participating in Special Olympics to politics.

"Travis is always at city council meetings he's always at the state of the city," explained Sheriff Rocky Holcomb. "His mom makes sure he's very active in Virginia Beach politics. I admire him so much," said Sheriff Holcomb with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

As community ambassador, Travis will represent the sheriff's office at public events. He says it's more than just a title.

"This is an opportunity for people in the community with special needs to be included," said Thereault.

