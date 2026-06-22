New VB military housing neighborhood provides peace of mind for service members

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Military families living in a newly constructed neighborhood near Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story say the community offers more than just housing — it provides stability and peace of mind while they serve the country.

Mariner's Row, a new Liberty Military Housing development near Little Creek, recently reached a major milestone with the completion of 64 townhomes designed for military families. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning to celebrate the project.

John Hood

Hyleta Floyd, who works at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, said finding housing in Virginia Beach can be difficult, particularly for military families who frequently relocate.

"Families look forward to having something they can call home, and that actually looks like a home," Floyd said.

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Originally from Texas, Floyd has lived in Mariner's Row for the past two years with her wife and four children. She said the community has been a blessing for military families and allows her to focus on her job without worrying about her family's living situation.

"I can go to work knowing that my house — that's the least of my worries," Floyd said.

John Hood

Rep. Jenn Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, attended Monday's ceremony and said continued investment in military housing and infrastructure is critical for service members and their families.

"Our military families need this so our military members don't have to worry about their families," Kiggans said. "More is coming. We have a big ask out right now for the defense budget."

Liberty Military Housing plans to continue expanding Mariner's Row, with an additional 36 homes expected to be completed by the summer of 2028.

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