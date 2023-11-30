Night woman allegedly shot man on Lynnhaven Pkwy. detailed in court docs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This week, a woman accused of shooting a man on Lynnhaven Parkway in October was charged with second-degree murder after he died from his injuries, according to police.

Court documents recently obtained by News 3 provide more details on what unfolded during the incident.

News Woman charged for October murder of 59-year-old man in Virginia Beach Heather Eckstine

Police say on Oct. 7 around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Indian River Road and Lynnhaven Parkway. At the intersection, police say they found a man – who they’ve since identified as 59-year-old Eldon Valery from Virginia Beach - who was shot in the upper body area and took him to a hospital. He died from his injuries on Oct. 30, according to police.

Kristin Barber, a 34-year-old woman from Virginia Beach, was arrested, police say. According to court documents, she was in the passenger seat while Valery was driving down Lynnhaven Parkway. During an argument between the two, she found her gun in the car, pulled it out and asked Valery why he had it, documents say. The gun then went off and Valery was shot in the head, according to the documents.

When Barber was arrested, police say she was charged with the following: reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and child neglect. She was later charged with aggravated malicious wounding and shooting in a vehicle, and now faces a second-degree murder charge following Valery’s death.

Barber remains in custody, according to police.

Stay with News 3 for updates.