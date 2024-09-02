Oceanfront businesses eye next rush as summer tourist season winds down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer tourism and for those on the Oceanfront that means it's soon time for a slower pace. But first, how did the summer shape up?

News 3 told you this week that Virginia Beach city council announced that hotel occupancy is down 20 percent. On Sunday News 3 stopped by the Oceanfront to talk to other businesses.

The Oceanfront was full of people this Labor Day weekend.

"There's been a lot going on. I got here, immediately started taking tables and it really hasn't stopped until now," said Mason Keiper, Harvest employee.

The workers at Harvest on Atlantic Avenue said they'd been ready with some tasty menu items.

"One of my favorites is going to be our buffalo chicken sandwich if you want to mix it up a bit," said Parker Johnson Harvest employee.

How does this rush stack up to the rest of the season and prior years?

Johnson said he's spent seven years working at various Oceanfront businesses, so he's seen all sorts of crowds.

"I would say it hasn't been as crowded as we usually have. It may be because of the colder water temperatures, it may have something to do with the economy. All I know is the numbers we're pushing this summer have been a little bit less in terms of our peak hours in terms of how it was last year," said Johnson.

Still those at Harvest said they've had a good flow of traffic, especially as hotel guests arrive and check out and every time there's an event on the Oceanfront.

"And sand soccer was really, really busy. That one was a lot," added Keiper. "[Events] bring people to the boardwalk and people kind of wander back here and so it drives a lot of people."

They're expecting the typical autumn slow-down, but they know their rooftop will be a draw this fall while the weather stays warm and they're looking forward to being in a prime location for another big event.

"So you're excited Something in the Water is in October now?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"Absolutely," said Johnson. "The summer we're always going to have people. It's always going to be a hit season. Everyone wants to come to the beach. But when fall season comes and everything starts to trickle we're going to be really excited to have that weekend where everybody flows in and it feels like summer time again."

Music festival organizers announced this year'sSomething in the Water is scheduled for the weekend of October 12.