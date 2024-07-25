Something in the Water is happening weekend of October 11, sources say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been over a year since artists performed at the Oceanfront for Something in the Water, a music festival conceptualized by Virginia Beach native Pharrell. Now, we’re getting a better idea of when the next SITW festival could come to the Resort City.

Watch related: Filming starts in Virginia Beach for Pharrell's upcoming movie

Filming underway in Virginia Beach for Pharrell's untittled film

A source told News 3 that Teri Wiley, the executive director of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association, sent out an email on Wednesday that said SITW will happen on the weekend of Oct. 11. The email said concerts will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

October 11 is also the world premiere date for “Piece by Piece,” the Lego movie about Pharrell’s life and career.

Pharrell has not confirmed the dates of the next SITW and his team has not responded to News 3’s inquiries.

Stay with News 3 for updates.