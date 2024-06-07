Trailer released for Pharrell's Lego biopic movie

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The newest Lego movie will be centered around one of Virginia Beach’s very own: Pharrell Williams.

Focus Features shared its trailer for “Piece by Piece,” which will show how Pharrell came to love creating music and his meteoric rise in the industry.

WATCH: Virginia Beach's Atlantic Park on track to open Spring 2025

Atlantic Park in Virginia Beach on track to open next Spring

“Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds,” said Focus Features.

The movie stars many of Pharrell’s close collaborators, including Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani.

WATCH: Pharrell's movie is coming to Virginia Beach; how does the Va. film industry compare to other states?

With Pharrell movie coming to Virginia, how does the film industry here compare?

This isn’t Pharrell’s only film project in the works—in April, Governor Youngkin announced the music icon will be filming a semi-autobiographical musical in Virginia. The movie will focus on his experience growing up in Virginia Beach.

To watch the trailer for Piece by Piece, click here.