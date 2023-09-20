Otter at Virginia Aquarium diagnosed with intestinal lymphoma

A beloved otter named Tippy at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center has been diagnosed with intestinal lymphoma, according to a news release.

The veterinary staff at the aquarium conducted a diagnostic procedure after the 16-year-old otter's weight decreased despite a normal appetite when the lymphoma was discovered.

They have a treatment plan for Tippy that includes targeted treatment with oral medication, the aquarium said. They said they are "hopeful" he will improve with this treatment.

“Our animal care and veterinary staff have an unmatched passion and knowledge for the work they do,” said Cynthia Spanoulis, director of the Virginia Aquarium. “We are dedicated to providing high quality care for our animals, and Tippy’s diagnosis is an example of this care.”

Aquarium staff say Tippy is inquisitive and loves to eat herring.

They will continue to monitor Tippy for "overall condition, increase in weight, and continued quality of life."