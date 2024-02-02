Police, divers recover car that drove off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The car lingering at the bottom of the ocean for days after driving off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier has been recovered by police.

DISCLAIMER: Some viewers may find the content in the video below upsetting

Car pulled out of ocean at Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

A team of divers and a salvage group from Crofton Industries retrieved the car just around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, giving a critical update to a story that has captured the attention of people throughout the region and beyond.

Videos capturing the incident and the aftermath at the pier have garnered tens of millions of views on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Raw video shows car driving off VB fishing pier

Now, police must work to identify the car and any occupants — hopefully providing answers to a question that has flooded comment sections on social media.

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, we encourage you to use the following resources.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

You can call or text 988 if you’re in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress. It’s a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential support. They are available to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more at 988lifeline.org.

Findtreatment.gov

Findtreatment.gov is a confidential and anonymous resource for locating treatment facilities for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories. Visit https://findtreatment.gov/locator to locate treatment options near you.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline

The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-supported service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition. You can text “HelpLine” to 62640 or call 800-950-6264. Learn more about additional resources at www.nami.org/help.

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective

The Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a nationwide network of mental health professionals who offer virtual and in-office sessions at a steeply reduced rate to people who qualify. You can learn more at www.openpathcollective.org.