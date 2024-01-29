Car driving off Virginia Beach pier sparks conversation about mental health

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The video is dramatic.

A car driving down the pier in Virginia Beach Jan. 27 and into the ocean.

Monday, police were still investigating why this happened, but the incident led many people to suggest suicide and sparked a conversation about mental health.

“I think, as a culture, we’re pretty timid about talking about suicide, and I think that needs to change," said Shelby DeBause.

DeBause is the clinical director for Genesis Counseling Center in Hampton.

For her, this incident is coincidental. She recently gave a presentation to colleagues about suicide.

“One of the reasons I recently presented to our team about suicidality is even among mental health professionals, sometimes we don’t talk about this enough," DeBause explained. "(For people) 10 to age 34, suicide is the second-leading cause of death. So, that statistic is pretty scary.”

Among the numerous comments online about the incident are people sharing their own struggles with mental health, including attempting suicide.

In an Instagram comment, one woman said "I've been to that so many times in my life but luckily never had the guts to go through with something this drastic."

“This is a really hard time of year for a lot of people," said Abigail Morgan.

Morgan owns Sea Level Counseling & Wellness in Norfolk. She encourages people not to make fun of the incident and not make assumptions.

“No one is remissed from depression symptoms, from suicidal thoughts," said Morgan.

She said if you notice behavior changes in someone, it may be time to have a conversation.

“Just say' hey, how’s everything going? I’m noticing you’re not as ‘blank’ as you normally are,'" Morgan emphasized. "Or, 'I just wanted to check in. Is there anything I can do to help you or what does support look like?'”

Aside from sparking a conversation about mental health, incidents like what happened Saturday can help make the conversation relevant.

"We can talk individually with our clients about it because they’re bringing it up," said DeBause. "In our community, it gives us a chance to speak like this today.”

Opportunities for something positive to come from an otherwise sad and tragic situation.

If you are or someone you know is struggling help is available, including calling or texting the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It's available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Online at findtreatment.gov, you can confidentially and anonymously locate a treatment center for mental health or substance use disorders.

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a nationwide network of mental health professionals who offer virtual and in-office sessions at a steeply reduced rate to people who qualify.

You can also visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness's website.