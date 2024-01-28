Police to retrieve car that drove into ocean from end of Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police confirmed with News 3 that the car that drove off the end of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier early Saturday morning will be retrieved at 1 p.m. Sunday.

A team from Crofton Diving and Salvage will be going in the water to pull the car out.

Virginia Beach Oceanfront community stunned after car plunges off fishing Pier Anthony Sabella

News 3 spoke with officers at the scene yesterday, who said it would take a while to get divers prepped and have a plan in place before they could retrieve the vehicle and any possible occupants.

