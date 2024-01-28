Police to retrieve car that drove into ocean from end of Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police confirmed with News 3 that the car that drove off the end of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier early Saturday morning will be retrieved at 1 p.m. Sunday.
A team from Crofton Diving and Salvage will be going in the water to pull the car out.
News 3 spoke with officers at the scene yesterday, who said it would take a while to get divers prepped and have a plan in place before they could retrieve the vehicle and any possible occupants.
We have a crew on scene and are waiting to learn more.
