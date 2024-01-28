Watch Now
News

Actions

Police to retrieve car that drove into ocean from end of Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

Police to retrieve car in ocean at end of Virginia Beach Fishing Pier
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 12:06:03-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police confirmed with News 3 that the car that drove off the end of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier early Saturday morning will be retrieved at 1 p.m. Sunday.

A team from Crofton Diving and Salvage will be going in the water to pull the car out.

Virginia Beach

Oceanfront community stunned after car plunges off fishing Pier

Anthony Sabella
9:01 AM, Jan 27, 2024

News 3 spoke with officers at the scene yesterday, who said it would take a while to get divers prepped and have a plan in place before they could retrieve the vehicle and any possible occupants.

We have a crew on scene and are waiting to learn more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas