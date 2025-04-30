Private photo led to 2023 retirement of Kempsville High teacher now accused of trespassing with weapons

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The former Kempsville High School teacher who is charged and accused of trespassing on campus with weapons last week was allegedly reported by a freshman student who claims to have inadvertently seen a picture of the teacher’s “private parts” shortly before he retired in 2023, according to records obtained by WTKR News 3. Records further show that he was able to "retire in lieu of dismissal."

Following his arrest Friday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Joseph Molineaux, 59, was hired by the school division in August of 1999 and retired in February of 2023 as a physical education teacher at Kempsville High.

WTKR News 3 Investigator Margaret Kavanagh obtained records through a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request outlining the events leading to Molineaux’s retirement which outline the student’s allegations.

According to a VBCPS school board personnel report review, a male Kempsville student, a freshman at the time, told school officials the alleged incident happened at the Kempsville Recreation Center in November of 2022. A report was taken on Feb. 6, 2023 where the student made allegations of what happened to school officials.

It states, "Mr. Molineaux saw the student at the Kempsville Recreation Center and asked the student to take a picture of Mr. Molineaux using his phone in front the building for his Scholastic profile. The student reported that he took Mr. Molineaux's phone, the camera phone operation was engaged, and in the lower corner was a picture of Mr. Molineaux's 'private part'."

School officials met with Molineaux two days later, records show.

It states, "Kempsville administration met with Mr. Molineaux. In his statement, he wrote, '....I was leaving the Rec. Center to go to my car. I recognized a person and ask them if they would mind taking my picture... I was asked to pull up the pic the person took and to check the previous pic. It was a personal photo of a private area of mine [sic]."

It states the administration placed Molineaux on administrative leave pending disciplinary action.

Records show that school officials filed a petition for revoke Molineaux’s teaching license. In response, Molineaux voluntarily surrendered his license, and submitted a request for separation of employment. Records say he then “retired in lieu of dismissal.”

Molineaux was never criminally charged in connection to the student's allegations.

In connection to last Friday’s incident, Molineaux is charged with trespassing, possession of a weapon on school property, and felony threat to commit serious bodily harm. He also had outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction, police say.

As we reported following Molineaux’s arrest, police say they found two large knives and a hatchet in his car after taking him into custody at Kempsville High, court documents say.

The court documents also outline concerning threatening remarks Molineaux allegedly made about Kempsville High the day before he was detained on school grounds. A criminal complaint says Molineaux texted his mother the following message Thursday, referring to his dog: "she grounds me and keeps me from going into Walmart or into Kempsville High School with an AK-47 and mowing down administration."

The complaint says while executing a search warrant at Molineaux's home, police found two loaded AK-style firearms.

Back in 2024, we asked the school division for more information about the situation at the recreation center, and they provided us with Molineaux's start date and retirement date. We reached out again Wednesday, and they said it's a personnel matter and they can't provide any more information.

Molineaux has a bond hearing scheduled for May 1. Stay with News 3 for updates.