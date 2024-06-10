Rally held at VB's Mt. Trashmore after Irsaeli military rescues of 4 hostages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Members of the public gathered at Mount Trashmore in support of Israel on Sunday after four hostages were rescued by the Israeli military.

Virginia Beach citizens and members of neighboring communities met at the park's stage where speakers were invited to speak to the crowd about the Israel-Hamas conflict overseas.

Among the speakers was Rabbi Israel Zoberman, whose parents were Polish Holocaust survivors.

Zoberman says the situation in the Middle East is close to his heart.

While people on the other side of the issue disagree with his stance on the conflict, it hasn't stopped him from being vocal.

"People know who I am and I speak up it's my duty as a Rabbi, as an American, as someone who grew up in Israel as someone who is the son of the holocaust I have to speak up for those who were silenced," said Zoberman.

There was a police presence at the rally Sunday afternoon in case of any conflicts.