Sensitive Santa makes his way to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Encountering Santa Claus can be exciting, but it can also be overwhelming, especially for those who are neurodiverse.

That’s why Sentara hosts what they call their Sensitive Santa event.

“It’s different from any other Santa experience,” explained Paige Ellis, a speech pathologist for Sentara Therapy Center Red Mill where the event was held on Saturday. “We try to meet every child where they’re at with their needs and their comfort level.

Ellis said each family makes an appointment so they can have a one-on-one session with Santa.

“That reduces the crowd, the noise, any kind of over-stimulation that you’d see at the mall or any other place you’d get photos, typically,” Ellis said.

The day is mostly filled with clients of Sentara’s Therapy Center and that gives them a familiar place with familiar faces; however, Ellis said they also accept additional families, by appointment. She said this is the sixth year Red Mill has held the Sensitive Santa event.