Small Business Saturday event in Virginia beach shows off 100 local stores

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In Virginia Beach, dozens of local stores were set up, selling everything from homemade candles to popcorn during the ninth-annual Virginia Beach Small Business Pop-Up Marketplace during Small Business Saturday.

The event was held in the ViBe Creative District at the Oceanfront.

News 3 spoke with Yanhui Chen with '757 Pop' who takes great pride in her popcorn business.

"I have a popcorn machine at home so I usually pop it the day before the event to make sure the popcorn tastes good," said Chen.

For Teresa Ansell, her motivation to make her products at M&G Crafts stemmed from getting her daughter through school.

"She's in her senior year now so we have one more tuition payment to go," explained Ansell.

Kate Pittman with ViBe Creative District says Saturday's market gave 100 local businesses a chance to be seen in one spot.

"A lot of these businesses that are starting out of a 10x10 tent they grow into brick-and-mortar stores and go on to launch much bigger companies," said Pittman.

Pittman encourages shoppers to pay attention to the local products being made right here to give to loved ones.

"These small business are here they're money stays local in our local schools and local stores," said Pittman. "When you come here and shop local your money is staying in our community verses going to a big box store where the money is shipped all over the country,"