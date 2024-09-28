Sun returns for Neptune Festival Grand Parade, Day 2 of Boardwalk Weekend in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thousands lined Atlantic Avenue on Saturday to catch bands, dancers and this year's King Neptune march in this year's edition of a decades-long tradition in the Resort City.

The Neptune Festival's Grand Parade — kicking off Day Two of Boardwalk Weekend — ran from 16th to 32nd Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Visitors and locals lined curbs and even watched from parking garages as the U.S. Fleet Forces Band led the acts in this year's parade. This year's King Neptune, Akhil Jain with Landmark Hotel Group, soon followed in his crown, waving to the crowd.

This year's Boardwalk Weekend, the marquis event of the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival, celebrates the festival's 50th anniversary. However, day one was abruptly cut short due to severe storms caused by then-Tropical Storm Helene.

Sun and summer-like temperatures returned on Saturday morning as the parade kicked off at 11:30.

Boardwalk Weekend runs through Sunday.