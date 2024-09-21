The NAS Oceana Air Show is back! What to know before heading on base

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The gates are officially open for the Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show, but this year's show has some new rules the public should know before heading on base.

For all entries 18 and up, NAS Oceana is requiring a photo I.D. to get onto the base.

Shows on Saturday and Sunday begin at 10 a.m. with gates opening at 8 a.m. Parking and admission are both free.

This year's theme is Inspire. Educate. Soar! with a focus on STEM fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

"NAS Oceana is pleased to welcome back internationally acclaimed aerial performers like the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. Several F/A-18 Super Hornet squadrons based at NAS Oceana will also fly during the air show, including Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106’s Rhino Demonstration Team," read a release sent out earlier this month.

The Blue Angels will perform at 3 p.m. each day, the Navy says.

This year's show will once again include traffic changes in the area around Oceana. London Bridge Road from International Parkway to Central Drive will be closed in both directions between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Performance areas will also once again be flanked by numerous food options and vendors, including familiar faces of News 3. Be sure to stop by for some free merchandise!