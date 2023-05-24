Transgender students' rights a hot topic again at VB school board meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a topic being debated in state houses and cities across the country, including in Hampton Roads—the rights of transgender students.

Tuesday night, Virginia Beach school board members heard more from students concerning a resolution introduced by board member Jessica Owens. It states that Virginia Beach schools would commit to eliminating discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in school.

It goes against Governor Glenn Younkin's policy on transgender students in schools.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach high school students, one after the other, asked the board to pass the resolution.

The speakers were overwhelmingly in support of the passing the resolution.

Earlier this month, school board members agreed to defer the conversation until the model policy is released by the state's superintendent.

Virginia Beach 100+ parents, students speak before VB school board about transgender policies Leondra Head

Then, it will be reviewed and a final version would then need to be approved by the state's superintendent.