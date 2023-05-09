VB School Board to discuss resolution regarding transgender students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach School Board members are holding their regular meeting, and Tuesday night, we are monitoring a resolution on a policy for transgender students.

Board member Jessica Owens has introduced a resolution for Virginia Beach Schools to commit to eliminating discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in school.

The resolution also says the board will not adopt any policies that would keep it from protecting students.

Last fall, the Virginia Department of Education proposed a policy change for schools to be required to alert parents if their children ask to be called a different name or pronoun.

